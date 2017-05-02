Game and Tech Expo Comes to Potomac Highlands

Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College will host the First Annual Potomac Highlands Game and Tech Expo on Saturday, May 6¬†from¬†10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Moorefield Campus. Admission is free and lunch is included in the event.

Attendees will have the chance to explore Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Video Game Development, Microprocessors, App Development, Robotics, Virtual Welding, UAV (drone demonstration) and other tech and gaming fields, including Cyber Security.

“We are excited to focus on technology and the opportunities here in the Potomac Highlands,” said Tina Metzer, executive director of Eastern’s New Biz Launchpad.

Students of all ages, hobbyists or those seeking a career in the tech or gaming industry are urged to attend the Expo. The Expo goes beyond gaming, teaching attendees about skill building and employment forecasts and opportunities in the gaming and tech industries.

