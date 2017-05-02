Fútbol Unites Community

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Let the field be joyful and all that is in it. Psalm 96 :12a [Regocíjese el campo, y todo lo que en él está]

The sound of “goooaaaaallll” could be heard loud and clear at the Moorefield Town Park last Sunday as the Moorefield Seventh Day Adventist Church hosted its inaugural Youth for the Youth Hispanic Soccer Tournament.



An outreach program for the Moorefield Seventh Day Adventist Church united Hispanic communities from West Virginia and Maryland this past Sunday and pastor Heroes Sical made the play-by-play calls in a megaphone in Spanish.

Lewisburg edged Sacatepequez of Moorefield by a score of 4-3 in the Youth for the Youth Championship match.

Moorefield trailed 3-nil at halftime, but solved the Lewisburg defense with strong attacks from the wing and took some long shots from the center of the pitch and added a goal on a penalty kick to bring the deficit within one goal in the second half.

