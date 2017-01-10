Frances Crawford Harrison, 92, of Wardensville, W.Va. died on Monday, December 19, 2016 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Frances was born on October 11, 1924 in Wardensville, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late George W. and Clara Tharp Orndorff.

She was a 1945 graduate of Wardensville High School, worked for Capon Manufacturing for 17 years, a member of the Wardensville United Methodist Church and a former member of the Rebekah Lodge #10.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Harrison, and two brothers, Odell and James Orndorff.

Surviving are two sons, Ricky Crawford and his wife Molly of Strasburg, Va. and Jay Crawford and his wife Robin of Hagerstown, Md.; six daughters, Carolyn Brooks and her husband Robert of Winchester, Va., Connie Lowman of Baltimore, Md., Debbie Mohr and her husband Chuck, Donna Orndorff and her husband Gene, all of Strasburg, Va., Lisa Shockey and her husband Bobby and Patsy Holliday, both of Wardensville, W.Va.; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at the Wardensville United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 22, 2016 with Rev. Michael Funkhouser and Rev. Sherwin Tharp officiating. Interment followed in the Wardensville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Promise Foundation, C/O Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive Suite 2, Petersburg, W.Va. 26847 or Wardensville United Methodist Church, 995 Trout Run Road, Wardensville, WV 26851.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.loygiffin.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Loy Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville.