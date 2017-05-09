Fraley Says Service Interruptions Are Possible

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

“We are in a shortfall and have been running the the red the last several months. We’re looking at a possible disruption of service.”

Jay R. Fraley, general manager of Fraley Ambulance Service told the Hardy County Commission his company was counting on funding from the Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Ordinance Fee to stabilize the business financially.

The Hardy County Commission met on Tuesday, May 2.

Fraley Ambulance Service, a family-owned company, provides EMS service to the town of Moorefield, the South Fork area and the western side of the county.

While referring the matter to the Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Commission President Harold Michael said until the authority has an idea of revenue, there are limited funds available.

