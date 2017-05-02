Fraley Leaves His Mark on AB Golf

By Ben Rodgers, Alderson Broaddus Sports Information Intern

Growing up in Moorefield, West Virginia senior golfer Quincy Fraley has always had family ties with the sport of golf. Fraley’s family has supported him throughout his career, whether it was traveling to tournaments or motivating him to be the best student-athlete he could be, they have been there every step of the way.

Being one of the first ever recruits to the newly found golf team in 2013, Fraley looked to create a family atmosphere for the program. Now a senior on the team, Fraley is a team leader and feels like a mentor to the younger players. “Me and a couple of the other seniors that are graduating this year have helped them (the underclassman) grow and hopefully they will help continue grow the team in the future,” he says of his role on the team.



Fraley described his time as a student athlete at Alderson Broaddus University as “a roller coaster ride, but was well worth it.” As Fraley’s career at ABU winds down he will leave with memories of the fun times he spent with teammates and the unbreakable bonds that were built while traveling to tournaments.