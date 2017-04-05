Flying by the Seat of their Donkey

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

Yanking the donkeys to get back on defense was a comical struggle, while the donkey on the breakaway set its own pace to the hoop during the Donkey Basketball tournament at Moorefield Middle School last Tuesday.



Moorefield Middle School principal Patrick McGregor showcased his dribbling skills while riding the donkey trotting to the hoop as defenders pulled their way to reach him.

“It was a good time. i was glad to see we had a nice crowd out tonight,” Moorefield Middle School principal Patrick McGregor stated.

“I think people would rather come out to a show like that and laugh, than they would have us knock on their door asking for them to buy doughnuts. It was real nice for Summit Community Bank, Believers Victory Center and the Sheriff’s Office to come together tonight with our team from Moorefield. It was very difficult to play on the donkey, especially to shoot from any distance. Layups are okay, but any distance they are wobbly and it is hard to stay on them. The best part was looking in the stands seeing everybody smile and laugh. It was great for the kids to get a ride at halftime, to see them smile when they were riding and that is the reason they came.”



There were four teams competing at this donkey basketball tournament: Believers Victory Center (church), Peacemakers (law enforcement), Summit Slammers (bank), and Moorefield Middle School (educational staff).

