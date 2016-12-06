By Mike Mallow

Moorefield Examiner

In late October, dendroarchaeologists Kristen de Graauw and Shawn Cockrell paid a visit to the Stump Cabin, 13 miles south of Moorefield, to take samples of the timbers used to construct the historic cabin. They were looking to discover the year the cabin was built using the methods at their disposal. (See the Nov. 2, 2016 edition of the Moorefield Examiner for the original story).

Last week, they returned to the Stump Cabin with an answer, which may have spawned more questions.

Dendrochronology, the scientific method of dating tree rings, was used to pinpoint the exact year the cabin was constructed. The age of the Stump Cabin had long been a mystery to John and Bev Buhl, who have owned the cabin since 1973.

It was believed the the first floor of the cabin could have been built sometime before the 1750s with the second story added in 1859, indicated by an inscription on the chimney stone.

What de Graauw and Cockrell discovered in their investigation turned conventional knowledge of the cabin on its side.

“Most of the logs were cut down in 1784,” de Graauw revealed,” with some being cut down in 1785.”

“Very early in 1785,” Cockrell added.

“They probably put them all up in 1785, so that’s probably the construction date,” de Graauw told the Buhl family.

In addition to being much later in the 1700s than previous thought, what they found when they dated the second story samples was even more surprising.

“We were treating the two floors as separate sites, and as we started dating them we started seeing this date pop up over and over again, and we thought ‘this couldn’t be happening.’” Cockrell said. “And it turns out it was in fact happening, and the second floor also dates to 1784.”

“The entire thing was constructed at the same time,” he concluded.”

“For the day, that would have been something else,” John Buhl remarked. “It must have been a grand house for the period.”

I’m more impressed with the height of the ceiling,” the Buhl’s daughter, Debbie Bacigalupo, remarked. “Because we always said the cabin stopped at the top of the fireplace. The fact they put it up so high is what impresses me. I mean, this was like a mansion.”

Perhaps more interesting is that some of the logs that were harvested for the original cabin began growing as trees in the late 1500s, with the oldest dated simple going back to the 1560s.

de Graauw also noted that this cabin is the oldest dated cabin with diamond notches that they’ve found in West Virginia.

This article was updated since it’s original publishing to include detail about the diamond notches and the oldest logs.