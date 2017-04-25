Everyone Can Be a Philanthropist

By Michael Funkhouser

Over one hundred years ago, the first community foundation was established to help the people of Cleveland pool their charitable resources and strengthen their hometown. We at the Hardy County Community Foundation are extremely proud to be rooted in that heritage, and to help donors in Hardy County give back to our community.

In the 10 years since Hardy County Community Foundation was founded, we’ve helped connect hundreds of donors to organizations that are enriching our local culture and solving the most critical community challenges–resulting in $228,700 in grants to programs and organizations that preserve parks and healthy spaces, enhance literacy, support community and economic development, improve education, advance the arts, and much more — all right here in Hardy County.

As Chair of the board, I have had the pleasure and good fortune to work alongside some inspiringly charitable donors, amazingly dedicated staff and incredibly resourceful nonprofit leaders, all of whom have had BIG, BOLD ideas about making Hardy County a better place to live.

Today, I want to share one of those ideas…Give Local Hardy with Give2WV.org.

In less than week, on May 2nd Hardy County Community Foundation will participate in what will likely be the largest giving event in history. Along with donors from every part of Hardy County, we will join communities across West Virginia and the country in a national day of local giving to raise millions of dollars for our communities–all in 24-hours.

