PCB-Online-ME

Ernest Michael Hose

Ernest Michael Hose, age 64 of Powder Spring Road, Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2016 at the Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va. He was born on May 26, 1952 in Keyser, W.Va. a son of the late Ernest Brown Hose and Shirley Marie Fitzwater Hose. In addition to his parents, a sister, Sharon C. Thompson preceded him in death.

 Surviving is a sister, Patricia Shirk of Petersburg, W.Va.; a brother, Gerald “Snow” Hose of Moorefield, W.Va.; three nieces; three nephews and several great nieces and great nephews.

 Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street with Pastor Dan Sterns officiating. Interment will follow at the Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM Wednesday until time of services at 2:00 PM.

 Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Michael’s Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home.

