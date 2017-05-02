Emerald Ash Borers Take Their Toll on Local Trees

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The devastation has been stark and total. A drive along just about any road in Hardy County and the evidence is alarming. Hundreds of tress with the bark stripped completely off, bare wood bright white against the green of new leaf growth on other trees.

Almost every ash tree in the county has succumbed to the emerald ash borer, a tiny beetle with a green metallic shell. It lays its eggs on the outside of the bark. When the eggs hatch, the larvae burrow into the tree and feed on the sapwood, just under the bark. They create “tunnels” that disrupt the water and nutrients that provide nourishment to the trees and the trees die.



“There’s not much you can do,” said Jim Bowen with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture Forestry Service. “They are going to die.”

The ash borer larvae attracts woodpeckers, who strip the bark from the dying trees, creating the stark white branches.

“They won’t kill off the hosts,” Bowen said. “If it did that the species would die itself.

