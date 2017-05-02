Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College Unveils Summer and Fall Schedules

Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College (Eastern) has released its Summer and Fall 2017 class schedules. Both can be viewed on the college website at www.easternwv.edu, where students can also apply for admission and register classes.

“Our upcoming summer and fall class schedules feature many offerings for students, including one of the few wind energy technician programs in the nation,” said Eastern President Dr. Chuck Terrell. “Eastern offers the lowest college tuition in the state, and many, many financial aid options,” he added.

The summer schedule, which runs from May 22 through July 28, 2017, includes classes in business communication and management, medical administration, math, English, psychology and speech.

