Eastern Promotes Tobacco Free Campus

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The policy was actually implemented in July 2016. Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is a tobacco-free campus. A sign promoting that fact is now at the entrance of the Eastern campus off Corridor H outside Moorefield.

“We got a grant last year from the Legacy Foundation, which has since changed its name to the Truth Initiative, for $5,000,” said Student Services Specialist Amy Crites. “We built a task force and wrote a policy. The task force planned and coordinated the implementation of the policy.”



Part of the planning involved a survey of students and staff. The student survey asked if they used tobacco products, whether a tobacco-free policy would affect their attendance and whether they would support a tobacco-free campus.

“More than half responded that they didn’t use tobacco,” Crites said. “Of the 60 or so who responded, only eight said it would affect their attendance. About half said they would support a tobacco-free campus.”

Of the staff who responded only three said they used tobacco products and the majority said they would support a tobacco-free campus.

“It wasn’t an overnight thing,” Crites said. “We followed the recommendations of the Truth Initiative. It was planned for a year. It was announced at every student orientation.”

The Truth Initiative is a nonprofit public health organization born of the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between 46 states and major U.S. tobacco companies. Their goal is to eliminate tobacco use through education, policy studies and public engagement.