Easter weekend. Easter Sunday.

Coyotes were loud this morning. I got up for a call of nature about 4:30, still half asleep and the coyotes finished waking me. Not far away, near the foot of Baker Mountain, maybe three hundred yards.

They howled, they yowled, they barked and cried, they sang their strange songs together and separately. I haven’t heard them carry on like that for months. Back in recliner I settled to listen and snooze. Didn’t want to get up at 4:30 on Easter morning. They were still yowling when I dozed off for last gasp snore I’d guess around 5:00.



Woke again near 6:00. First thoughts involved coyote music and wondered what set them off. Maybe simply greeting a beautiful morning, or maybe it was the ticks.

I sprayed Multiflora Rose and Japanese Barberry in that same area Friday afternoon. Backpack sprayer pumping away, I struggled through old logging ruts and rotting tree tops in search of new shoots since last chemical application a year ago.

I learned this may be my last year for such work. Getting too unsteady on my feet. Loosing balance too often stepping over and around stumps and interlaced brush piles, all covered with last season’s crop of dead Japanese Stilt Grass.

