East Hardy Topples Yellow Jackets

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Cougars toppled Moorefield in a back and forth battle for a 6-4 victory during the second edition of the Hardy Boys Hardball Classic in Baker which evened the series this season.

East Hardy pitcher Brett Tharp nearly tossed a complete game, keeping the Yellow Jackets on their heels with six strikeouts on 113 pitches in 6 2/3 innings.



“The keys were we actually stayed disciplined at the plate. That’s something we’ve worked on all season and the past three games including this one we have been swinging at strikes and limiting strikeouts. Another key was pretty good defense, we had some errors but continued to play a full ball game,” East Hardy coach Eric Heflin commented.

“That right there is one of the biggest things we’ve improved on. Instead of giving up, we played seven full innings no matter what. Brett’s pitching was phenomenal, his goal was to finish the game and he didn’t quite get there, but he was close. I told them to keep fighting and not give up and that’s exactly what they did, exactly what we told them to do. It’s always good to beat Moorefield, especially being from East Hardy. A big rivalry there. These guys played their hind ends off and really wanted this win. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

After a strikeout to begin the contest on Garett Haggerty, Tharp walked Moorefield’s Sloan Williams prior to a stolen base.

Rion Landes popped out to East Hardy first baseman Austin Whetzel and Blake Conrad grounded out to second baseman Phillip Mullin with throw over to Whetzel which left Williams stranded.

