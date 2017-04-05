East Hardy Obliterates Lady Falcons at the Nest

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Lady Cougars smashed to a 5-0 lead in the first inning which included a three-run blast by Brooke Miller and kept the onslaught going against Frankfort during a 14-2 three inning victory in Short Gap last Thursday.

“The girls came in a little sluggish, then we finally found it,” East Hardy coach Ashley Dove noted.

“We hit the ball really well. Defensive-wise it was a little sluggish, but they picked it up. Brooke Miller did a really good job hitting and really all of them did. It was nice to get the score up and get some of our underclassmen in for playing time, that was a plus.”



The Lady Falcons nest fell apart early and the pieces couldn’t be put back together as East Hardy pounced ferociously.

Frankfort pitcher Allison Kenney issued a leadoff walk to East

Hardy’s Skye Metzer and Lexi Strawderman got on board with a bunt single.

