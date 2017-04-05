PCB-Online-ME

East Hardy Obliterates Lady Falcons at the Nest

Story & Photos
By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner

The Lady Cougars smashed to a 5-0 lead in the first inning which included a three-run blast by Brooke Miller and kept the onslaught going against Frankfort during a 14-2 three inning victory in Short Gap last Thursday.

“The girls came in a little sluggish, then we finally found it,” East Hardy coach Ashley Dove noted.

“We hit the ball really well. Defensive-wise it was a little sluggish, but they picked it up. Brooke Miller did a really good job hitting and really all of them did. It was nice to get the score up and get some of our underclassmen in for playing time, that was a plus.”

Frankfort’s Katie Beeman and East Hardy third baseman Emma Baker look up look up at the umpire for the call in the third inning on an attempted triple and the tag was ruled good for the out at Short Gap.


The Lady Falcons nest fell apart early and the pieces couldn’t be put back together as East Hardy pounced ferociously.

Frankfort pitcher Allison Kenney issued a leadoff walk to East
Hardy’s Skye Metzer and Lexi Strawderman got on board with a bunt single.

