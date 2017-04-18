East Hardy Makes Tracks In Den Win

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Cougars knew which trails to take and trapped the rest of the competition in the Den during the home track meet in Baker last Tuesday.

East Hardy Track & Field hurdled to overall team victories against Moorefield, Pendleton County, Petersburg, Union, Paw Paw, and Timber Ridge.



Leading the hurdle attack was East Hardy’s Drew Kelican with victories in the 110 meter hurdles at 17:04 and 300 meter hurdles at 46:45 plus kept the swiftness of the shuttles hurdles crew (Adam Larson, Eli Vance, Chance Dove, Kelican) moving to take the gold medal in a time of 1:03.90.

Larson was second in the 110 hurdles (17:26) and Vance came in third (18.79), while Moorefield’s Jon Paugh took fourth (19:48).

In the 300 hurdles, Paugh finished second (47:29), Dove was third (47:96), Larson was fourth (51:83) and Vance was fifth (54:58).

