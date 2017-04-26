PCB-Online-ME

East Hardy Crashes South Harrison Party

Story & Photos
By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner

The South Harrison coach attempted to pump the psyche of his players by jumping on top of them during a fun pre-game huddle, but the Cougars were all business shutting down the premature celebration with a 14-2 victory last Friday at George Hott Field in Moorefield.

“It feels good to win finally. The keys to the game were we hit the entire game and we made good fundamental plays,” East Hardy Coach Eric Heflin commented.

East Hardy’s Jeffrey Mills slides into home plate as South Harrison catcher Brock Herrod struggles to field the ball in the dirt at George Hott Field in Moorefield.


“That’s what we have told them all year and they finally came out and listened to us tonight. They saw what happens when we come out and actually play baseball the way it is supposed to be played. We had to do something to mix things up, because what we were doing wasn’t working. People from Moorefield got to see we can play baseball and we’re not giving up.”

East Hardy leadoff batter Jeffrey Mills smashed a triple into right field to start the game off of South Harrison pitcher Noah Dyer.

Dyer counters with a strikeout, then Clay Skovron singled on a short chopper.

