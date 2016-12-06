By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

There was a chance for redemption and history to be forged on Wheeling Island in the Super Six last Saturday as the top two undefeated teams in Class A Football got ready to battle.

Crossing the historic suspension bridge conjured up memories of state championships from years past, but for East Hardy and St. Marys this title game would determine who would bring the first state championship in program history back home.

History was made at Wheeling Island as the No. 2 Blue Devils claimed their first WVSSAC Class A state championship in the 104-year history of the program by staving off the attack of No. 1 East Hardy 23-8 last Saturday night.

“I thank God that we were able to do it. It is an amazing thing for the 104-year history for these young men and this staff to come up here and win a state championship. No words can describe how we feel,” St. Marys Coach Jodi Mote remarked.

