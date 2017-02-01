Drought Turns Into Oasis As Jackettes Rally For Win

Story & Photos
By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner
“Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” – Former N.C. State Basketball coach Jimmy Valvano
The Yellow Jackettes went on a ten minute scoreless drought in the first half as Pendleton County built a 31-15 halftime lead, but Moorefield changed gears and rallied for a 49-42 victory.
Moorefield’s dramatic victory was guided by Rinker with 18 points and followed by Riggleman with 11 points along with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Yellow Jackettes kept the buzz alive with a 43-40 victory at Trinity Christian last Saturday.