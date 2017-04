Dr. Anthony Coates, former Senior Scientist Emeritus, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, (STRI) will be the guest speaker Sunday, April 30, at the Spring Meeting of the Hardy County Historical Society. His topic will be The Geological Story of the Shenandoah Valley, which used to be the tropical coastline of North America.

The meeting will be held at the Duffey United Methodist Church at 2 p.m.

Dr. Coates has been a roving ambassador for the Smithsonian and has travelled nationally and internationally for STRI. He lectured and hosted groups such as the Smithsonian Regents, U.S. Senators and Congressmen, major non-governmental organizations and donors as well as radio, film and television crews. Speaking topics have included