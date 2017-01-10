Donna Kay Heishman, 72, of Mathias, W.Va. passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at Grant Memorial Hospital.

Born on August 22, 1944 in Mathias, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Howard Delawder and Minnie Mathias Delawder.

She was a member of Garrett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Mathias, W.Va.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Heishman of Moorefield, W.Va.; a son, James Heishman and wife Tabitha of Mathias, W.Va.; an adopted daughter, Tiffany George and husband Jeremy of Moorefield, W.Va.; a sister, Leota Link of New Market, Va.; three grandchildren, Candace Heishman, Trisha Heishman, and James Heishman, Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, McKenzie D. George and Jase James George.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Heishman.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 1:00 P.M. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker W.Va. with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick and Pastor Darryl Dunsmore officiating. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McKee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 39, Baker, W.Va. 26801.

All arrangements were under the direction of McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.