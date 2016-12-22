Dollar General Gets Big Approval In Effort To Build Store in Baker

By Lon Anderson

Special to Examiner

The community of Baker is getting very close to having a Dollar General Store built there. Last week, the Hardy County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval for the rezoning necessary to allow construction.

The vote came at the end of a zoning hearing in which the Commission heard testimony about the application, which seeks to change the zoning of the 1.2 acre tract from industrial to commercial. The parcel is located on old State Route 55 between the Capon Valley Bank and the Berg Mathias-Baker Fire Department building.

The decision by the Planning Commission, however, is not final. It is, in effect, a recommendation to the County Commission that must give the final approval. Given the vote of the Planning Commission, however, the County Commission’s vote is almost assured, since two of the three County Commissioners also participated in the Planning Commission’s vote.

Making the case for the approval on behalf of Dollar General was Josh Allen, Development Manager for Cross Development, which is seeking to build the Dollar General Store on the tract of land that is currently owned by the Hardy County Rural Development Administration. The land is part of the Baker Industrial Park and is zoned industrial, which does not allow for commercial retail use.

Allen noted that the rezoning to commercial use would seem appropriate given that the parcel is sandwiched in between businesses with commercial zoning—the Capon Valley Bank and McKee Funeral Home.

Mallie Combs, Executive Director of the RDA, which owns the industrial park, noted that this was part of a larger effort by the RDA to “open up our (industrial) parks for business use. We want to have parcels ready to go for business uses.” She noted that the site where Dollar General wants to build is close to a bank, and close to schools.

RDA’s industrial parks often don’t have enough land for real industrial use, she explained. She cited American Woodmark’s need for 50 acres and noted “that’s bigger than our entire (Baker) park.”

One person did speak in opposition to the application. John “Jack” Booth, a local businessman and owner of a parcel across the street from the proposed location, said “I’m here to speak against it. I have an interest in a property that we think would be more appropriate” and is already zoned commercial. He said had never been contacted by the firm used to identify the store’s target locations.

Booth also noted that “it seems a conflict to have this property that was paid for with tax dollars to be used for Dollar General…when we have land across the street that already has the zoning.”

He was “in favor of placing a Dollar General Store in Baker, but not in the Industrial Park,” Booth testified. He also cited a recently published letter from one of the Planning Commissioners that said “…the purpose of zoning is to not only plan for growth in Hardy County in a well thought-out manner, but to protect adjacent property owners from devaluation or negative impacts that the use of a parcel, not in accordance with present zoning, will cause.”

“There are economic impacts to adjacent property owners,” Booth continued. “There are traffic consideration consequences of zoning changes… In this case there are alternatives, there are sites, in my opinion, available that are better situated to accommodate the Dollar General Company, and no zoning changes are required.”

The Commissioners, too, were concerned about possible traffic impacts, and raised it in the first question asked. Commission President Lee Lehman (South Fork), asked Allen about access to the property.

Allen assured the Commission that access would be from the existing road into the Industrial Park. County Planner Melissa Scott later also asked if this would cause any problems sharing the road with Perdue, the other occupant of the Industrial Park.

The traffic should not have a big impact for Perdue, Allen said. He anticipates only one or two tractor-trailers a week and 20-30 vehicles daily will use the road. He indicated they have already had discussions with DOH, which maintains that road, about the access permit and that they were in agreement.

Commissioners also wanted to know if this was a purchase or a lease deal. Allen assured them it was a purchase that “will go forward as soon as we have all of the permits.”

There was also significant discussion about doing just this one zoning change there, sometimes know as “spot” zoning. Commissioner J.R. Keplinger noted that “we don’t really like spot zoning.”

Scott then proposed that the Commissioners consider creating a 300-foot buffer that would be zoned commercial along Rt. 55 from Corridor H to the intersection with Rt. 259. She noted that creating such a commercial zone would be in accordance with their updated Comprehensive Plan.

She noted that “we can’t do that rezoning tonight, because impacted property owners need to be contacted, but we could do it conditionally.”

Commission Vice President Greg Greenwalt (Moorefield District) also noted that they could not take any action on the larger buffer zone that evening because they only published notice of action on the one parcel.

A discussion then ensued over concern by landowner Booth that the zoning and sale could devalue commercial properties around that parcel, including his, noting that the Capon Valley Bank parcel was sold for over $50,000 compared with the $25,000 being proffered by Dollar General for the lot. Further discussion revealed that the bank land was two acres, thus, being similar in value to the current sale.

Greenwalt noted that “it’s not the purpose here to establish value, but to determine the best purpose and use of the land. Price is not a criteria in our decision.”

At that point Lehman asked the Commission if it was ready to take action on zoning issue.

Commissioner David “Jay” Fansler, Lost River District, asked if they had a quorum, noting that since he and Keplinger would both likely be voting on this when it came before the County Commission, perhaps they should abstain from voting. Fansler was voted onto the County Commission in the last election and will be taking office in January.

Keplinger, who is also on the County Commission, said “I don’t have any problem voting on it. I’ll vote on it here and there.”

He then made a motion to recommend approval of the rezoning of the Baker parcel with the understanding that the Planning Commission intends to consider rezoning more acreage close to the road there for commercial use. The motion was passed unanimously.

Keplinger than turned and quipped to Fansler, “The next time you vote on this (as a County Commissioner), it will count.”

The zoning hearing was then adjourned and the Planning Commission convened its monthly meeting to continue work on its zoning recommendations to bring the county’s land use in accord with the recently updated Comprehensive Plan.

Zoning Discussion

County Planner Scott told the Commissioners “that we really need to take a look at storm water management for developed properties. Currently we can control what they do while building,” she explained, “but after it’s built, you can just dump the water over the next hill.”

Hampshire County, she continued, “has some regulations concerning this that we might want to consider incorporating in our revision.”

Also, the current draft revisions, Scott said, have omitted a good definition of wineries and breweries that she will add for their consideration.

She also noted that the Commission needed to send a letter to the County Commission informing them that the Planning Commission needs to extend the 60-day period in which they had promised the zoning revisions. A motion was made and passed to send that letter.

At the urging of Scott, the Commission also agreed to consider holding another work session on the zoning revisions after Christmas.

Lastly, the Commission briefly discussed concerns over the need to add at least one more Planning Commissioner, since Fansler will be leaving shortly to join the County Commission. Fansler agreed to help recruit a candidate who could fill his seat.

The Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3 beginning at 7 p.m. The meetings are held in the lower level of the Hardy County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend.