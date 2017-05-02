DNR Advises–Leave Young Wildlife Alone

West Virginia’s fields and forests are full of new life this time of year, but the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is urging people to exercise extreme caution and keep a safe distance when young wildlife is encountered.

“Spring provides an excellent opportunity to see all of the fawns, cubs and other young wildlife our great state has to offer,” said Tyler Evans, a wildlife biologist stationed at the West Virginia State Wildlife Center. “But, it is especially important for the public to understand the need to avoid touching or disturbing these animals.”



People who pick up wildlife or get too close greatly increase the chance of harm to themselves and/or the animal. By handling these animals, humans leave behind a scent that may attract a predator.

Additionally, handling wildlife has the potential to expose humans to a variety of wildlife-related diseases and parasites, such as rabies, ticks and lice.

While wildlife viewing is an enjoyable and perfectly acceptable activity, DNR personnel recommend doing so from a safe distance and with the aid of binoculars. “This ensures the welfare of the animal, and more importantly, the welfare of the viewer,” Evans said.

