Darrell Lee Dee DeHaven, Sr., 83, of High View, W.Va., died on Monday, November 28, 2016 at the Winchester Medical Center.

Dee was born on April 3, 1933 in Yellow Spring, W.Va. He was the son of the late Orlin R. and Inez L. Luttrell DeHaven.

He owned and operated Guarantee Appliance in Washington, D.C. and worked for Northern Virginia Service Company in Arlington, Va. He was in the National Guard in Winchester, Va. for three years. He was a member of the Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church near Cross Junction, Va., a lifetime member of the Cacapon Valley Rod & Gun Club, a honorary member of the Capon Valley Ruritan Club both in Yellow Spring, a member of the Capon Springs Fire & Rescue and raised beagles where he operated Dees Happy Valley Beagles.

Dee married Loretta Jean Sine DeHaven on October 18, 1955 in Washington, D.C.

Surviving with his wife of 61 years are two sons, Rev. Darrell L. DeHaven, Jr. and his wife Karen of Clermont, Fla. and Denver C. DeHaven and his fiancée Dee Hutzler of Gore, Va.; two daughters, Rebecca J. Baxter and her husband Michael of Bowie, Md. and Daisy I. Funkhouser and her husband Lester of Baker, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Marsha Hahn, Melinda Franklin, Travis and Cody Funkhouser; and seven great-grandchildren, Timothy, Joshua and Georgia Hahn, Elijah, Gabriel, Grace Franklin and Meyer Funkhouser.

Dee is preceded in death by a grandson, Micheal Baxter; four brothers, Howard, Elmer, Denver and Eldon DeHaven; a sister, Leona DeHaven. He is the last member of his immediate family.

A funeral service was held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, December 3, 2016 with Rev. Dr. Brent Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, PO Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823 or the Cacapon Valley Rod & Gun Club, PO Box 147, Yellow Spring, WV 26865.

Arrangements were by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va.