From Darkness To Signs Of Glory, Crosco Lobs To State Berth

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Yellow Jackets played through the dismal atmosphere of the rain and logistical issues with indoor action in the Class AA/A Region II Tennis Tournament held at the West View Tennis Center and Ridgeview Racquet Club in Morgantown this past weekend with colorful signs supporting teammates which helped keep the positive vibes growing to enable Nautica Crosco to claim the lone state tournament berth for Moorefield.

If the weather was better, there would have been no problem with the outdoor facilities for the tennis teams to compete in the Region II Tournament in Clarksburg.



However, the rain caused the Region I tennis teams to move from Fairmont State University to the same location at Ridgeview causing a scheduling conflict on Friday.

Patience was a virtue as the players waited to get time on the courts to fulfill the goals of making the state tournament.

The tournament began on Thursday with the first round of the girls and boys singles competition.

