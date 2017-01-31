Dark, cloudy, chilly, breezy morning. A good morning for contemplation. Things I can’t do much, if anything, about. Things I can do something about. Things I should do, but don’t feel like starting today.

An uncomfortable night last night in Doghouse. Another night when it was too warm for a fire, but a little too chilly for just old comforter. I lit the fire. Fire roaring, I shut it down to a quiet popping, sat in recliner, pulled jacket up under my chin to cover my shoulders until the room warmed up. Dropped right off to sleep.

Woke up too hot soon after. Don’t know what time. Didn’t feel like reaching out for little battery alarm clock I keep handy for times I really need to be sure I am up and moving. Haven’t used that alarm since I quit making my four o’ clock A.M. Romney runs to haul newspapers. I just knew it was too soon after I’d sat to sleep.

Briefly awake enough to pull the baler twine string tied to door knob and open Doghouse’s door. Open maybe five inches, back against my night shoes door stop, my heat exchange system. That worked fine until somewhere around three o’ clock when I woke a little too cool after fire burned low. Discomfort below my waist suggested I get up, add wood to the fire and go outside to pee too.



By then I’d had my four or five hours of solid sleep and as often happens the night went downhill from there. I do my best to stay in sleepy mode six or seven hours as seem to be recommended for us older folks. Back in recliner, never really entirely comfortable, feeling little aches, pains and discomforts of age, Dozing off, waking, not sure if I’ve been asleep again or not.

Disconnected thoughts run through my head. Dreams, I guess. Stupid crazy stuff. No idea where those thoughts come from. Almost never remember them later. Sometimes I wake enough to actually wonder where that silly thought came from, only to realize it was just some unimportant silly thought and settle back again.

Last night a dog barked outside Doghouse. I have no idea if a real dog or a dream dog. I remember the bark, because I usually keep a gun handy in case something I don’t like does start through front door. I couldn’t remember how handy I had it last night. I went back to sleep listening for toenails on the deck outside or snuffling around beneath Doghouse.

A little later I woke again. I think dog was real because I remembered to listen for him carefully. I heard nothing but burbling creek and light wind, Through window beside me I saw no movement except that caused by wind in woods. Still, not even sure if dog was real or a dream.

By then I was awake enough for conscious brain to begin working. With no great worries pressing, I mentally sorted topics. I settled on Big House’s new bathroom design.

With advancing age, I miss modern comforts more and more. A warm indoor bathroom would be nice on chilly, windy nights. Electricity for steadier, bright lights rather than just the flickering grinning glow between Doghouse wood stove’s front door and draft plate to light my path.

Creature comforts for Big House, not Doghouse. A dose of worry introduced. I don’t want to give up sleeping at Doghouse. I don’t want everyday modern comforts at Doghouse. I want primitive, a lot of nature handy.

Advancing age and infirmity are natural too. Common sense and family desires must have some bearing on my decision. Against the backdrop of those unsettling thoughts, I sorted construction details.

An “entry way” connecting various parts of Big House including that bathroom will require six doors. By the time I stood up and left to go fix my breakfast, I’d settled on how they’d all hang and which way they’d swing.