CVB To Create Countywide Visitor’s Center in Wardensville

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The Hardy County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will provide staffing for a Countywide Visitor’s Center in Wardensville, but will still maintain an office in Moorefield, according to CVB Executive Director Michele Mouré-Reeves.

The Visitor’s Center is located on Main Street in Wardensville.

“It’s very important people understand, we will still maintain a presence in Moorefield,” Mouré-Reeves said. “We are currently located on the second floor of the Mullins Hotel and will continue to be there for the foreseeable future.”

According to Mouré-Reeves, the idea of a countywide visitor’s center in Wardensville will provide excellent marketing opportunities. Wardensville has long been considered the gateway to Hardy County and the Potomac Highlands.

“We will be able to engage visitors as soon as they enter the county,” Mouré-Reeves said. “We can influence where they are going and market the many tourism and heritage recreational sites in the county. We know that several thousand vehicles travel through Wardensville every day and we want to encourage people to stop and see what the county offers.”



Mouré-Reeves said thousands of travelers will use Corridor H – the Mountain Skyway – as a passage to the central part of the state.

“We want people to get off the Mountain Skyway and explore our back roads,” she said. “We want them to see the Lost River Valley, the South Fork Valley and Old Fields. We want them to explore the towns of Wardensville and Moorefield.”

In order to direct travelers to various Hardy County destinations, the CVB is requesting businesses in the tourism industry send brochures and/or rack cards. Specifically, they are looking for informational material on lodging, restaurants and shops.

In fact, the CVB can provide grant funding to create such informational materials, such as rack cards and brochures. Go to the website www.visithardywv.com for access to the guidelines and download the applications.

The CVB is also looking for volunteers to help staff the Visitor’s Center.

“Since we will have a presence in both Wardensville and Moorefield, we will need help with staffing,” Mouré-Reeves said. “We’re looking for associates to provide a face and a voice of Hardy County.

These would be volunteers who may eventually, hopefully at some point in the future, be paid. We’re also looking to create a video of Hardy County, a short presentation of highlights.”

The current plan is to staff the Visitor’s Center Wednesday through Sunday.

“I’m really excited about creating displays in the visitor’s center that speak to the history and heritage of the whole county,” Mouré-Reeves said. “That will be our focus for the next several months.

“Visitors have to have a reason to stop and we hope to create an inviting place where they can learn about what Hardy County has to offer.”