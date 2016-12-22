PCB-Online-ME

Crites Released On Home Incarceration

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

In spite of tearful petitions from the victim’s family, Hardy County Circuit Judge Charles Parsons released Jerud Crites, 34, of Moorefield,  to home incarceration on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Crites pleaded guilty to one count of  driving under the influence causing death in the vehicle crash that killed  4-month-old Braxton Reel in August, 2015. The infant’s mother, Crystal Hall, was also injured in the crash.

Crites was sentenced to the mandatory not less than three years and not more than 15 years in prison. But the statute allows for reconsideration by the court and Crites’ attorney Dan James, asked the judge to reduce his sentence to credit for time served and probation.

Ambulance Authority Begins Billing Process
