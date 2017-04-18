Cougars Thwart Petersburg

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

Rising from the ashes of a humiliating defeat, East Hardy overwhelmed the Vikings 9-1 last Monday in Baker.

“Moorefield handed it to East Hardy last week and they turned around and handed it to us,” Petersburg Coach Mike Landes remarked.



In the first inning, East Hardy’s Brett Tharp reached second base with the help of an error and was plated on an RBI single by Austin Whetzel off Petersburg pitcher Jacob Hartman for a 1-nil advantage.

The Cougars kept the pressure coming with two more runs in the second inning and allowing only one base runner on an error defensively.

East Hardy pitcher Clay Skovron, who had numerous walks in the last meeting, garnered two consecutive strikeouts to begin the second inning.

