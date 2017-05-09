PCB-Online-ME

Cougars Leap, Keyser Ducks For Doubleheader Split

Story & Photos
By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner

Leaping heroics of Brett Tharp over Keyser third baseman wasn’t enough to take the first contest as the Golden Tornado won 10-7, but scored the winning run courtesy of Corey McDonald’s walk-off 3-2 in round two last Tuesday.

“First game we should have done better, way too relaxed. Second game we refocused, went out there and played baseball. We battled that whole game with those guys and it took seven innings to win it, we used everything we had,” East Hardy Coach Eric Heflin noted.

East Hardy’s Brett Tharp leaps over Keyser third baseman Anthony Favara on the way home on an RBI single by Austin Whetzel.


East Hardy pitcher Clay Skovron opened the first game putting one run on the board by sandwiching hitting batters around a pair of walks, then Keyser’s Morgan Little hit a two-run producing single for a 3-nil edge.

Jackson White singled into right field and Little was initially held up at third base, but some miscommunication on whether or not to throw the ball created an opening for Little to score and the throw fell short.

Evan Moreland singled as the Golden Tornado threatened again, then East Hardy brought in senior pitcher Corey McDonald and Mark Hixenbaugh made an RBI groundout for a 5-0.

