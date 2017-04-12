Cougars Get More Hits, but Petersburg Takes the Win

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

East Hardy out-hit the Lady Vikings, but Petersburg found ways to get on base and score to secure a 9-5 victory in Baker to remain undefeated last Monday in the rain.

“I think maybe in the beginning the rain had a little bit of an affect,” East Hardy Coach Ashley Dove remarked.



“It was hard for our pitcher to hit her spots. With it raining and stopping had an affect, but we need to learn how to push through it and be mentally tough to play through it. We did fairly well answering back on their runs, but they had a couple we didn’t have an answer for today. When that happens we dig ourselves a hole and try to dig out of it. In the last inning, we had some good at-bats from the bottom of the order and just didn’t have enough in us to finish,”

East Hardy pitcher Emma Baker walked Petersburg’s Lauren Fleming and Marissa Earle to start the game, then Leah Hahn grounded out to Baker with the throw to Brooke Miller at first base with the runners advancing.

A free pass given to Callie Wisnewski load the bases for the Lady Vikings.

