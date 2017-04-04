Cougars Bring Down Broadway

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

The Cougars pounced on Broadway with five runs in the third inning and staved off a rally for a 7-3 victory in the Baker Den last Monday.

“The keys were coming out in the beginning of the game hitting the ball and we made good fundamental plays out there and without a doubt that is what will win ball games. That was a huge win for us,” East Hardy coach Eric Heflin stated.

East Hardy pitcher Clay Skovron pitched six strikeouts over five innings of work for the win, allowing three runs on four hits.

Broadway’s Bubba Payne hit a leadoff single, then Jordan Yankey flew out to East Hardy center fielder Corey McDonald.

