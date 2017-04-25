Congratulations on Pulitzer

We do not personally know Eric Eyre, although as members of the West Virginia Press Association, we may have attended the same meeting, luncheon or workshop. But we are proud beyond words of Eyre and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Eyre was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting for his series of stories on the opioid crisis in West Virginia. It’s almost like our next-door neighbor or favorite cousin winning journalism’s highest honor.

According to the Pulitzer committee, Eyre won “for courageous reporting, performed in the face of powerful opposition, to expose the flood of opioids flowing into depressed West Virginia counties with the highest overdose death rates in the country.”

Not only did Eyre and the Gazette-Mail report on the staggering number of prescription painkillers shipped into West Virginia – 780 million in six years – and the horrific number of overdose deaths in the state – 1,728 in those same six years – he took to task the drug manufacturers, the wholesalers, the pharmacies and doctors who profited from those deaths.

With the help of attorneys Pat McGinley and Tim Conaway, Eyre and the Gazette-Mail sued for the release of documents that showed the outrageous amount of drugs being shipped into West Virginia. There was considerable resistance by the drug manufacturers and distributors to allow that information to see the light of day.

