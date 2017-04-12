PCB-Online-ME

Commissioners Return To Business Assessment Based on Employees

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

Hardy County Commissioner David “Jay” Fansler voiced his objection to the Ambulance Fee assessment of businesses based on the square footage of their facilities.

“It seems like more of a fire tax to me,” he said.

“It will be pretty pricey and we’ll get a lot of static. I think you should trust the people of this county to be honest about the number of employees.”

The County Commission held another work session to discuss the particulars of the Hardy County Special Emergency Ambulance Authority Fee Ordinance. It was the seventh such work session held since the ordinance was upheld by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals last year. Residents were assessed an ambulance fee in February.

According to Commission President Harold Michael, it is the commission’s intention to reduce the burden on residents by including businesses in the fee ordinance.

Dixie Twiddy
911 Tower Nears Completion
