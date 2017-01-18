Commission Will Consider Ambulance Fee Changes At February Meeting

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

A few changes to the Hardy County Special Emergency Ambulance Fee Ordinance will be discussed and potentially approved at the Hardy County Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The changes come after a series of public workshops held over the past several months to update the ordinance upheld by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Hardy County Prosecuting Attorney Lucas See was present at all workshops and offered legal advice on the changes suggested. The most recent workshop was held on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

