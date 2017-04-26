Commission Lays the Levy, Sheriff Receives Laptop Grant

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

It’s an exercise that happens in every municipality and jurisdiction in the state of West Virginia on the third Tuesday in April. According to West Virginia Code §11-8-10a, the governing body must “Lay the Levy” or establish the rate of taxation to cover the debts and expenses of the jurisdiction.

As required, the Hardy County Commission met on Tuesday, April 18 to lay the levy. “It’s the same as last year,” said Commission President Harold Michael.

The real estate and personal property taxes are as follows for fiscal year 2018:

Class I – there is no Class I property.

Class II – $28.60/$100*

Class III – $57.20/$100

Class IV – $57.20/$100

*$100 of assessed value.

This year’s total assessed value of property in the county is $943,811,543. The county expects to receive a total of $3,784,536 as a result of the levy.

