Commission Fine-Tunes Ambulance Fee

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The Hardy County Special Emergency Ambulance Fee Ordinance is nearing its final edition. After several proposed revisions to the ordinance, affecting primarily landlords and businesses, it is the Hardy County Commission’s goal to have the final product in place by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2017.

To that end, the commission held the eighth in a series of public work sessions on Tuesday, April 18.

The ordinance was enacted to impose and collect a Special Emergency Ambulance Fee to establish and maintain adequate emergency ambulance service within Hardy County. The fee is to be used to support the Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, established for that same purpose.

Having investigated assessing businesses on the amount of square footage of the business footprint, the commission decided assessing the businesses based on the number of employees was more equitable.

A Business Unit, as defined by the ordinance, means any place occupied for the purpose of operating any type of business activity and not for a purpose listed under Living Unit.

