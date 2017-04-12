Clyde See Dies at 75

Clyde McNeill See, Jr. age 75 of Old Fields, WV, passed away Thursday evening, April 6, 2017 at his residence with his family at his side. He was born on October 20, 1941 in Hardy Co., WV a son of the late Clyde McNeill See, Sr. and Minnie (Crites) See. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Arbutus Snow Zirk.



Clyde was a high school dropout who received his GED after serving in the U.S. Army. Using his G.I. Bill, he obtained an undergraduate degree from WV University and then attended WVU’s Law School. An attorney in Hardy County for 47 years, he also was a member of the WV House of Delegates achieving the position of Speaker of the House for 6 years.

Memorials in Clyde’s honor may be made to the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Co-46, 114 Kuykendall Lane, Moorefield, WV 26836, Brighton Park, 644 Fisher Road, Moorefield, WV 26836 or PHAR, Potomac Highlands Animal Rescue, 940 Corner Road, Cabins, WV 26855.

In order to honor the wishes of their father, his children are planning a memorial service to be held at a future date. A more complete obituary will be forthcoming.