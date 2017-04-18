Clyde M. See, Jr.

Clyde McNeill See, Jr., “Stogie,” age 75 of Old Fields, W.Va., passed away Thursday evening, April 6th 2017 at his residence with his family at his side. He was born on October 20, 1941 in South Fork in Hardy Co., W.Va. a son of the late Clyde McNeill See, Sr. and Minnie Alice (Crites) See. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Arbutus Snow Zirk of Moorefield, WV, and his favorite sidekick pup “Ziggy”.

At 16 Clyde dropped out of Moorefield High School to join the U.S. Army. While stationed in Hawaii he completed the Army Ranger School on a dare by his executive officer. He often shared the story of two men from his unit who learned of his real age and saw his potential. They encouraged Clyde to not only receive and complete his GED while on active duty but required him to present a weekly book report. Although his search to find the two men from his unit was unsuccessful, he was always thankful for their encouragement which helped to launch a very successful and fulfilling life. Upon leaving the military as a corporal E-4, Clyde spent a year in Santa Barbara, California.

Clyde utilized the G.I. Bill and attended his first year of college at Concord College (or U.C.L.A. as he would refer – The University of Concord Located in Athens). After he completed his Freshman year, he transferred to West Virginia University and obtained his undergraduate degree in English in 1967. Clyde would go onto graduate from the West Virginia School of Law in 1970.

In 1970, Clyde returned to Moorefield to open his law office and was an attorney in Hardy County for 47 years. Clyde began his role in public office as a member of the WV House of Delegates in 1974. During his Freshman year, he became the youngest Chairman of the Judiciary Committee at that time. In 1978, Clyde achieved the position of Speaker of the House of Delegates and at that time was also the youngest Speaker to be appointed. Clyde remained the Speaker until 1984 when he ran for Governor of West Virginia where he won the Primary nomination on the Democratic ticket. In 1988, See had placed his hat in the ring once again; however lost the Primary election.

His amazing storytelling abilities, endless jokes, his belly-rolling laugh, his warm compassionate nature, his love of the Democratic party, his love of bluegrass music, his sense of humor, his love of the outdoors and preservation of hunting and fishing, his true compassion for people, and his great love for Hardy County and the great state of West Virginia will be greatly missed but his memories will live on while he’s with our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Surviving are his four children with Judith Robinson See Gilmore of Parsons, West Virginia: Jennifer of Erie, Pennsylvania; Joshua and wife Morgan, along with Lucas and wife Jennifer both of Moorefield, West Virginia, and Amy and husband Alan Fiddler of Roanoke, Virginia. The proud “Poppy” to seven beautiful grandchildren: Jordan, Olivia, Shelby, Marin, Darah, Margo, and Jackson. He is also survived by his loving significant other, Marion Marshall of Moorefield. He is also survived by a brother, Jack and wife Juanita of Durgon Hollow, W.Va, and numerous nieces and nephews.

