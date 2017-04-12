Bus Driver Daniel Leatherman Is Hardy County 2017 Service Person of the Year

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Daniel Leatherman was on his regular bus route one afternoon when he passed a driveway he knew was a stop for another bus.

“Out of the corner of my eye I saw a snake along the ditch,” he said. “I didn’t know if it was alive or dead, but I knew there were kids who got off at that stop. So I radioed to let the driver know there was a snake at his stop.”



A seemly regular occurrence – a snake along a country road – could be dangerous for children and Leatherman did what he could to prevent anything from happening.

According to Transportation Supervisor Melvin Shook, it’s just one of the many things bus drivers like Leatherman, do every day to keep kids safe.

Bus driver Daniel Leatherman is Hardy County Schools 2017 Service Person of the Year.

