PCB-Online-ME

Bus Driver Daniel Leatherman Is Hardy County 2017 Service Person of the Year

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

Daniel Leatherman was on his regular bus route one afternoon when he passed a driveway he knew was a stop for another bus.

“Out of the corner of my eye I saw a snake along the ditch,” he said. “I didn’t know if it was alive or dead, but I knew there were kids who got off at that stop. So I radioed to let the driver know there was a snake at his stop.”

Daniel Leatherman accepts the recognition from Superintendent Dr. Dotson


A seemly regular occurrence – a snake along a country road – could be dangerous for children and Leatherman did what he could to prevent anything from happening.

According to Transportation Supervisor Melvin Shook, it’s just one of the many things bus drivers like Leatherman, do every day to keep kids safe.

Bus driver Daniel Leatherman is Hardy County Schools 2017 Service Person of the Year.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.
Remember Me
 
Or Register.

Dixie Twiddy
Rocket Slide's Future In DoubtGretchen Cremann Is 2017 Teacher of the Year
You Might Also Like
 
 
Summit_Supercube_Web_Ready
pulmonaryc
KacKaPon
Examiner website column ad.indd
Fraley
countrycars
Weaver's
The View