PCB-Online-ME

Brightness Fades Into Abyss As Pendleton County Triumphs

Story & Photos
By Carl Holcomb
Moorefield Examiner

Moorefield’s Varsey Bright scored a game-high 33 points during his farewell bow, but it wasn’t enough to shine through the Wildcats domain as Pendleton County ended the day with a 54-42 victory in Franklin last Tuesday.

“We were a lot more poised in the first half. Our execution was much better, our spacing was much better, and our transition game was great. In the second half we came out flat for whatever reason, give Moorefield some credit,” Pendleton County coach Ryan Lambert stated.

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.
Remember Me
 
Or Register.

The Yellow Jackets forced the first overtime on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Blake Watts, then Thomas Williams hit another 3-pointer to create a second overtime.

Moorefield was led by Williams and Chance Vance with 10 points apiece, while Marcus Sites paced the Wildcats with 19 markers.

Dixie Twiddy
Mountain Lions Claw Past East Hardy for 69-65 VictoryDrought Turns Into Oasis As Jackettes Rally For Win
You Might Also Like
 
 
Summit_Supercube_Web_Ready
pulmonaryc
KacKaPon
Examiner website column ad.indd
Fraley
countrycars
Weaver's
The View