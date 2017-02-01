Brightness Fades Into Abyss As Pendleton County Triumphs

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

Moorefield’s Varsey Bright scored a game-high 33 points during his farewell bow, but it wasn’t enough to shine through the Wildcats domain as Pendleton County ended the day with a 54-42 victory in Franklin last Tuesday.

“We were a lot more poised in the first half. Our execution was much better, our spacing was much better, and our transition game was great. In the second half we came out flat for whatever reason, give Moorefield some credit,” Pendleton County coach Ryan Lambert stated.



The Yellow Jackets forced the first overtime on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Blake Watts, then Thomas Williams hit another 3-pointer to create a second overtime.

Moorefield was led by Williams and Chance Vance with 10 points apiece, while Marcus Sites paced the Wildcats with 19 markers.