BOE Lays Levy, Approves Budget

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

As with other governmental agencies, the Hardy County Board of Education met Tuesday, April 18 to Lay the Levy. According to West Virginia Code §11-8-10a, state entities must meet to lay the levy on the third Tuesday in April.

According to Finance Director Veeta Burgess, the levy rate for fiscal year 2018 is the same as last year, as follows:

Class I – there is no Class I property

Class II – $38.80/$100*

Class III – $77.60/$100

Class IV – $77.60/$100

*per $100 of assessed value

The board estimates they will receive $5,143,264 from taxes next year.

The board also approved the Special Levy rate for fiscal year 2018. The special levy was approved by Hardy County voters in 2014 to fund the construction and renovation of the county’s two high schools. The Special Levy rate for fiscal year 2018 is as follows:

