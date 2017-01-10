Billy Burke Doman, of Bean Settlement W.Va., age 87, died at home on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2016.

He was born in Rock Oak, W.Va. on March, 29, 1929.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Lee and Fannye Rae (Hawse) Doman, his brother Gary, and sister Rebecca Doman.

He served in the Signal Corps of the Third Infantry Division of the United States Army in the Korean War. He enjoyed driving tractor and trailers for Short Bean, Olin Judy, the Marshall Oil Company and later the Celanese Corp. When Celanese began to close in Cumberland Md. in 1971, he started his own business, Doman’s Seamless Gutters in Fort Ashby W.Va.. He was the first person to offer seamless gutters in the Tri-State area and operated this successful business until he retired in 1996.

He was an active member of the community. He served as the President of the Fort Ashby Lions Club and was a member of the Fort Ashby Volunteer Fire Department and Trinity United Methodist Church, for many years. He was a Freemason and served as the past Master of Clinton Lodge #84 A.F. & A.M. in Romney as well as the past Master for Moorefield Lodge #29 A.F. & A.M. for multiple terms. He retired to his farm, near his childhood home in Bean Settlement,W.Va. and remained an active member of the Asbury United Methodist Church until he died. He was a hardworking, daring, and skilled man who lived life to its fullest. He had several lifelong friends and numerous other close friends that he acquired along life’s journey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Velma (Webster) Doman; his son, David and daughter in-law Krista (Bennett) Doman; and his two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Noelle of Springfield, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, Baker, W.Va. with Pastor Loretta Brinker and Pastor Gary Gourley officiating. Interment was in Asbury Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by the U.S. Army and Masonic grave rites by Moorefield Lodge #29 A.F. & A.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Asbury Cemetery Fund, c/o Emily Funk, 4222 Mt. Olive Rd, Kirby, W.Va. 26755 or to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 16230 St. Road 55, Baker W.Va. 26801.

All arrangements were under the direction of McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va..