Bertha Virginia Fitzwater, age 82 of Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Thursday evening, December 15, 2016 at the Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg W.Va.. Born October 4, 1934, in Hardy County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Jessie Lee Lewis and Lillie Mae (Helmick) Lewis Cook. She was a Charter member of the Moorefield Church of the Brethren. Her husband, Ralph J. “Duke” Fitzwater preceded her in death in March 2003. Three brothers Cletus G. Lewis, Arthur Ray Lewis and James D. Cook also preceded her in death.

A grandmother, who enjoyed gardening in her youthful years, she was a watchful eye for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who through her love of cooking and baking would satisfy their needs. She enjoyed her puzzle books and comfort of the “old time” westerns on television in her later years.

Surviving are two sons, R. William and Janet Fitzwater of Petersburg, W.Va. and Robert L. and Pam Fitzwater of Moorefield, W.Va.; a brother, Melvin W. Bill” Lewis of Townsend, GA; two sisters, June E. Bare of Broadway, Va. and Shirley Mae Palmer of Winchester, Va.; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Moorefield Church of the Brethren, Clay and Washington Streets, Moorefield, W.Va. with Pastors Russell & Lucy Webster officiating. Interment followed at the Olivet Cemetery.

