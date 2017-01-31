Bell Retires As Corrections Officer

Officer George J.Bell formally of Petersburg, W.Va. recently retired (1 Jan. 2017) from his job. Mr. Bell was employed as a Correctional Officer at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center located in Winchester, Va. for 20 years. Mr. Bell is also retired from the US military and a 1977 graduate of Petersburg High School. He is the son of Rosalie K. Bell of Petersburg and the former George W. Bell also of Petersburg.He has now been accepted as a Federal Police Officer at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV. He will be attending the Federal Police academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mr. Bell is now residing in Moorefield, WV.