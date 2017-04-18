Beekeepers to Meet

The Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association will meet Thursday, April 20 at 7pm, at the Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E Main Street, Romney, (across the street from Sheetz). The meeting is open to the public. If you are interested in learning about beekeeping, are a beginner or are an experienced beekeeper, this is a forum where you will be able to learn and exchange beekeeping information. For more information please see the club website www.potomachighlandsbeekeepers.weebly.com or the Facebook group page: Potomac Highlands Beekeepers.