Beef Quality Assurance Chute Side Training Scheduled

A chute side, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training has been scheduled for Thursday, May 4, at the South Branch Valley Livestock Exchange (SBVLE) in Moorefield. The SBVLE is located on Jefferson Street in Moorefield. The program will begin at 7 p.m. All beef producers in the region are invited to attend. “BQA is every beef producers business.” This program will satisfy the requirements for recertification credit for those holding BQA Certification.



