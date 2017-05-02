Battle of Yellow Jackets Precedes Moorefield Tennis Senior Ceremony

Story & Photos

By Carl Holcomb

Moorefield Examiner

It was four score and seven years ago, no actually just a week ago the battle of the Yellow Jackets infiltrated the landscape of Moorefield Town Park as Williamstown came to the area and as the fight on the tennis courts subsided, the Moorefield Tennis seniors were honored with a special ceremony.

Moorefield Boys Tennis squad emerged victorious as seniors Cody Turner (doubles), Troy Wilson (singles and doubles) and Tyler Wetzel (doubles) paved the way to a 4-3 overall win against the Yellowjackets.



Moorefield Girls Tennis seniors Nautica Crosco and Karli Bowman earned wins in singles competition, but despite their valiant efforts it was Williamstown taking the overall victory 5-2.

The weather was clear and sunny as the Yellow Jackets swarmed over the terrain against the Yellowjackets in an intense battle of net play with strong volleys and serves.

The Yellow Jackets duo of Turner and Wilson edged out Williamstown’s Rayne Somerville and Ricardo Gasgue in the No. 1 Doubles match through a tiebreaker 8-8, 7-4.

