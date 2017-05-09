In the Battle of the Belts, Seat Belts Save Lives

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The statistics don’t lie.

Seat belts save lives.

Encouraging new drivers to wear seat belts is the goal of the Governor’s Highway Safety program’s Battle of the Belts and the local winners received cash prizes for their schools.

East Hardy High School, Petersburg High School and Moorefield High School were first, second and third respectively, in the 2017 Battle of the Belts.

“Since teen drivers are less likely to buckle up than adults, we really wanted to emphasize seat belt usage at our high schools,” said Margaret Walker, Safe Community Program Coordinator for the Eastern Panhandle.

Walker was on hand to present “big checks” to the three high schools last Tuesday.

