In the Battle of the Belts, Seat Belts Save Lives

Petersburg High School Assistant Principal Paula Weese, Moorefield High School Principal Robert Miller and Assistant Principal Joe Sherman, East Hardy High School Principal Jennifer Strawderman, Sheriff Bryan Ward, Deputy Dave Warren and Hardy County Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Dotson were joined by Nick Watts‚Äô 10th-grade Driver’s Ed Class as Margaret Walker presented awards for increased seat belt usage among students.

By Jean A. Flanagan
Moorefield Examiner

The statistics don’t lie.

Seat belts save lives.

Encouraging new drivers to wear seat belts is the goal of the Governor’s Highway Safety program’s Battle of the Belts and the local winners received cash prizes for their schools.

East Hardy High School, Petersburg High School and Moorefield High School were first, second and third respectively, in the 2017 Battle of the Belts.

“Since teen drivers are less likely to buckle up than adults, we really wanted to emphasize seat belt usage at our high schools,” said Margaret Walker, Safe Community Program Coordinator for the Eastern Panhandle.

Walker was on hand to present “big checks” to the three high schools last Tuesday.

