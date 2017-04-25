Barry L. Lupton

Barry Lynn Lupton, 68, of Yellow Spring, W.Va. died on Monday, April 17, 2017 at his home while under the care of his son Korey and assisted by the Hospice of the Panhandle.

Barry was born on April 3, 1949 in Winchester, Va., a son of Lois Heare Lupton of Yellow Spring, W.Va. and the late Jesse J. Lupton. He was a 1967 graduate of Wardensville High School and attended both Shepherd College and the Career Academy College of Broadcasting. Barry served his country in the United States Army.

During his professional career, he participated in numerous broadcasting media professional and service organizations. He DJ’d country music radio for WXVA in Charles Town, W.Va.; WCST in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; and WYII or Y96 in Williamsport, Md. He branched out from this point to Nashville at Monument Studios where he worked with various music talents.

After his disc jockeying career, Barry decided to come home and soon after started the advertising agency Media Associates that he operated for nearly 20 years. In the spring of 1998, Barry went on to found the Golf Guide and operated it until the summer of 2005. After selling the Golf Guide, he went to work for the Highland Bank Shares in August of 2005 as a marketing director and worked there until his sickness forced him to retire.

Barry was a member of the Willow Chapel United Methodist Church in Capon Springs, W.Va. and the Capon Springs Hunt Club where he served as president, vice president, treasurer and secretary. He helped start the Yellow Spring softball team and was a proud founder of the Bucklick Hunt Club also located in Yellow Spring.

Barry had a love of nature particularly once the leaves started to change and hunting season beckoned. He loved being around his family and friends. They brought him the most joy.

Surviving with his mother is his son: Korey B. Boomer Lupton of Yellow Spring, W.Va.; two brothers: Randy Lupton and Joe Lupton both of Yellow Spring, W.Va.; a sister: Judy A. Shade and her husband Donnie of Gerrardstown, W.Va.; a number of nieces and nephews and the mother of his son: Sarah Merritt Payne.

He is preceded in death by a brother: J. Keith Lupton and a sister: Sue Lupton.

A funeral service was held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. on Friday, April 21, 2017 with Rev. Michael Funkhouser officiating. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the WVU Foundation, C/O Cure Kids Cancer, PO Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507 or to Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.

